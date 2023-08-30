Residents urged to get involved in moving traffic consultation

The no entry area at Windsor Road and Richmond Street in Halesowen is one of the three areas residents are being consulted on. Photo: Google Street Map

Dudley Council is planning to apply for the new powers from government in a bid to improve road safety, tackle congestion and improve air quality.

If granted, this would allow the council to introduce targeted camera enforcement at identified individual problem locations for moving traffic offences, such as making banned right or left turns or illegal U-turns, ignoring no-entry restrictions or going the wrong way in a one-way street.

The council has identified three possible locations across the borough and is keen to hear residents’ views about potential enforcement at these sites and for people to suggest other possible locations before the consultation closes on September 10.

They are between Windsor Road and Richmond Street in Halesowen with a no entry plan, a banned right turn at Halesowen Road and Northfield Road in Netherton and a banned right turn at Wolverhampton Road and Beachcroft Road in Kingswinford.

Subject to the consultation, an application will be made to the Department for Transport to seek powers to enforce moving traffic offences in the borough, with the aim to begin implementing in autumn 2024.

Councillor Damian Corfield, Dudley Council cabinet member for highways and environment, said: "Thank you to everyone who has completed the survey so far.

"We want to make our roads as safe as possible for drivers and pedestrians.

"By taking on enforcement powers we hope to change drivers’ behaviour, improve road safety, tackle congestion and improve air quality.

"We want to hear from as many people as possible, so if you haven’t already taken part, please visit our website to find out more about the proposals and complete the survey before September 10."

If a DfT application is approved, cameras could be installed at the locations specified in the application.

Cameras could then subsequently be installed or moved to target different areas where problems have been identified, subject to further consultation.

Enforcement would be via Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera technology, with Penalty Charge Notices of £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days, sent automatically to drivers who break the law at these locations.

During the first six months of enforcement, warning notices will be issued for a first offence, instead of a Penalty Charge Notice.