Pub to close doors for rest of August this weekend for major refurbishment

A visual image of what the pub will look like following the revamp

The Hare & Hounds on Hagley Road in Halesowen is closing at the end of service on Sunday for a £120,000 revamp by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and local pub operator Craig Dedicoat of Stourbridge-based pub@group Ltd.

Pub@group Ltd, which also runs the Railway at Lye and The New Inn in Stourbridge, has said the pub will reopen at the end of the month with up to 10 new jobs created.

The Hare & Hounds, which has been open under temporary management since December, will be upgraded throughout, turning it into a family friendly, local community pub with the in-house street food operator, Hangry Moose.

Following a £270,000 refurbishment in 2018, the latest investment will be spent on new and refurbished seating and a top-to-toe internal redecoration including new carpet, panelling and wallpaper.

Outside, the pub is being given a facelift, redecorated in olive and wood effect panelling with new lighting and signage.

New seating and umbrellas are being installed on the terrace with plans in time, subject to receiving the necessary consents, to extend the terrace to create an outdoor drinking and dining area

A selection of street food-style chicken burgers, wings and dirty fries will be offered and a large range of real ales, premium lagers and ciders, as well as an array of gins.

Steve Wills, Area Manager for Pub@Group Ltd, said he was looking forward to introducing more entertainment to the pub

In addition to Sky Sports, plans for The Hare & Hounds include a pool table with free pool once a week, darts, a weekly pub quiz, regular weekend live entertainment and a DJ and Karaoke on a Sunday.

Craig Dedicoat said: “We want to reinvigorate the Hare & Hounds and create reasons for people to come out and socialise, much like we’ve done at our other pubs.

"Street style food, Free Friday and Saturday Live Entertainment and the Sunday afternoon DJ have provided extremely popular, and we believe Halesowen residents would enjoy them too.

“We’re keen for football, pool and darts enthusiasts to set up teams, making The Hare & Hounds their base and we’ll do everything we can to help them and make them feel welcome.

"We look forward to opening the doors after the summer holidays and creating something a bit different in the town.”

Steve Wills, Area Manager of The Pub@Group Ltd, said: “We’re looking forward to introducing more entertainment and some great food for the community and improving the overall ambience of The Hare & Hounds.”

Star Pubs & Bars Business Development Manager, Thomas Timmons, said: “I couldn’t be more delighted that someone of Craig’s calibre has taken on the Hare & Hounds.

"He has a proven record in the area of turning around pubs and has high standards. I am sure he will make a great success of this latest venture.