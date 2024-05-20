What's in store at Halesowen's huge carnival and music festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Preparations are underway for the Halesowen carnival and music festival, which is making its return this July.

The council-run event, sponsored by Halesowen College, will see the annual dog show making a return with more than 200 dogs partaking, supported by sponsors Shenstone Court Care Home, Blue Cross Bromsgrove Rehoming Centre, and The Big Pet Store.

It will also feature dozens of stalls, two live music stages, a Black Country Radio stage, fairground rides, food and drink, and a special guest appearance by Mr Motivator who is sure to get everyone moving.

Jacquie Carman, principal and chief executive of Halesowen College, said: "We are proud to be the headline sponsor for this year's carnival. It is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our commitment to the community, and we look forward to sharing a day that promises to be filled with fun-packed activities for all the family, coupled with laughter, excitement, and community spirit. Let's make this carnival a day to remember for everyone involved."

Halesowen Carnival at Highfield Park last year

The event will be taking place on July 6 from 11.30 – 8 at Highfields Park, Halesowen, B63 4SQ

Details for the dog show are as follows:

Registration: 12.30pm - 1.45pm

Show Starts: 2pm

Entry Fee: £1 per dog per class, with proceeds going to Blue Cross charity

Prizes: 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for categories 1-10

Dog Show Categories:

1. Best Rescue (from any rescue centre)

2. Cutest Puppy (up to 12 months)

3. Golden Oldie (9 years and over)

4. Best Young Handler

5. Handsome Fella (age 1yr to 8yrs)

6. Best Scruffiest Dog

7. Best Waggiest Tail

8. Prettiest Lady (age 1yr to 8yrs)

9. Best Six Legs

10. Best Amazing Trick

11. Best in Show (Winners from Classes 1 to 10)