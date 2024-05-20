Dramatic pictures show car on fire in Halesowen as firefighters reveal cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Seven firefighters were rushed to the fire in Halesowen Road just before 9.20pm on Sunday.

Fire chiefs said the blaze was started accidentally

One fire engine and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle were sent to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a car on the pavement in flames.

Pictures taken at the scene show the car on fire. Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish it, before leaving the scene at 10.45pm.

"The police also attended, to assist with traffic management."

Pictures taken by police at the scene show flames bursting through the windows of the car as smoke could be seen billowing in the air.