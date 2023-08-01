Motor home gets trapped in Asda multi-storey

The driver of a camper van in Halesowen made a bit of an error after entering the Asda car park and getting stuck.

The motor home got into a bit of a jam.
Police and the fire service were called to help release the unfortunate motor home which was lodged in the upper route of the multi-storey.

Officers in Halesowen released an image of the vehicle and said: "Halesowen NHT have assisted along with our Fire Service colleagues to release a trapped motor home which got lodged on the upper route to Asda Multi storey.

They also urged drivers to check restrictions before entering car parks:

"Please ensure your vehicles meet the height restrictions to avoid any such incident," they said.

