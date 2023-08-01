Motor home gets trapped in Asda multi-storey

Police and the fire service were called to help release the unfortunate motor home which was lodged in the upper route of the multi-storey.
Officers in Halesowen released an image of the vehicle and said: "Halesowen NHT have assisted along with our Fire Service colleagues to release a trapped motor home which got lodged on the upper route to Asda Multi storey.
They also urged drivers to check restrictions before entering car parks:
"Please ensure your vehicles meet the height restrictions to avoid any such incident," they said.
