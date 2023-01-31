Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP meets cervical cancer charity chief

James Morrris and Samantha Dixon

The MP backed the Trust's call for women to attend cervical screening when invited and receive their HPV immunisation.

The Trust was founded in 1999 by London-based businessman James Maxwell, in memory of his wife Jo who died from cervical cancer at the age of 40.

Cervical cancer kills two women every day in the UK, and the Trust works to raise awareness, improve treatments and ultimately eliminate cervical cancer.

The MP met Chief Executive Samantha Dixon to discuss what more can be done to improve detection and survival rates.

He said: “Thanks to the great work that Jo’s Cervical cancer Trust are doing, we have a great opportunity to prevent cervical cancer with the screenings and HPV vaccines that are now available.

"I would encourage women across Halesowen & Rowley Regis to take advantage of these cancer prevention tools which can help save lives.

“I was saddened by the story of Jo Maxwell’s battle with cervical cancer, but the work being done in her memory is fantastic and the Trust have plenty of information and support available for women who may be concerned about attending a screening.”

Samanatha Dixon, Chief Executive of Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, said: “A world without cervical cancer doesn’t have to be a pipe dream. The UK has the tools to make it a reality which is incredibly exciting.

"We need Government action to get there as soon as possible, but everyone can play their part. Going for cervical screening when invited, and making sure your child is vaccinated against HPV, will help make cervical cancer a thing of the past."