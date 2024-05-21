See how Wolverhampton's Royal Hospital is being turned into flats - with doors due to open this year
Work to transform Wolverhampton's historic Royal Hospital into new homes is said to be "progressing".
The Grade II listed building is being given a new lease of life, with work well underway to convert it into a complex of apartments for the over-55s.
A total of 48 flats are being created at the former hospital site near Cleveland Road under plans by Walsall Housing Group (whg) and developer Jessup.
The historic hospital, which closed in 1997, has also been given a new name and will now be known as Nightingale House.