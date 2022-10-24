Popular annual bonfire and fireworks being held at Halesowen Cricket Club

Halesowen Cricket Club's bonfire is on November 4

A club spokesman said: "Following the sold-out events in 2019 and 2021, Halesowen Cricket Club are excited to be holding the spectacular Fireworks display once again.

"The large family funfair will also be making a return, with a wide range of rides and attractions so there’ll be plenty to keep the whole family entertained."

The spokesman added: "Lots of food stalls including candyfloss, toffee apple and a sweet stall, alongside burger vans serving hot food will all be available in the ground to give you the full funfair experience."

There will be no on-site car parking for the event, and parking restrictions on the roads surrounding the cricket club will be in force.

Alternative off-site car parking will be available at all public car parks just a short walk away from the ground.

To avoid problems with gangs of teenagers marring the event all children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 years old at all times during the event.

The club spokesman added: "Entry will not be permitted to persons with an under 16 ticket without a supervising adult presenting their party.

"Please note no alcohol can be brought into the event by any spectator, alcohol is available to purchase from the many bars inside the ground. Unfortunately, we are not able to permit the use of sparklers at the event and these will be confiscated on entry."

Gates open 5.30pm and the first firework display 7:15pm