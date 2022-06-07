Halesowen College's nursery holding two open days this month

Halesowen College nursery is holding two open days

On Saturday, June 11 and Saturday, July 18 to showcase the centre's facilities.

Parents can have a tour around the nursery, see the facilities and meet staff from 10am to 2pm.

The nursery has a large multipurpose outdoor play area with a climbing frame and its very own cherry tree as well as a sensory room featuring LED projection for interactive games and sensory stimulation, available to all children.

It also has a large open plan space, perfect for children aged 2-5 years to discover and explore creative play, messy play and role play in the home play corner; and a dedicated baby room.

Eve Bradley, nursery manager, said: "We recently rebranded as Nursery@B63, and pride ourselves on our excellent facilities to start a child’s learning experience.

"This is great way to see the nursery, our wonderful facilities and meet our staff."