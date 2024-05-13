Drug kingpin 'flooding communities with cocaine' as he ran organised network from prison cell

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

HMP Oakwood prisoner, Nathan Henshall, 33, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court alongside his co-accused, Steven Howells, 39, from Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent.

Henshall pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply a class A drug, cocaine.

He was sentenced to seven years and four months, consecutive to the sentence he is already serving.

Howell was given a nine-month sentence, suspended for 18-months, after he admitted possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis) and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property. He was also ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

Nathan Henshall

During his time in the Staffordshire prison near Wolverhampton, Henshall had access to a mobile phone, which he used to ‘control’ Howells. However, the phone was discovered in December 2020 and revealed that Henshall had continued to direct and advise Howells whilst he was behind bars.

Howells was stopped by officers as he travelled northbound on the M6 in Staffordshire having made a return trip to Dorset in November 2020.

Drugs seized in the police operation

When officers searched the boot they found two ‘Christmas presents’ containing £8,000 to £10,000 worth of cannabis. A third package also wrapped in festive paper had around £65,000 in cash.

Detective Constable Rochelle Till, from the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), said: “Henshall and Howells were intent on profiting from their criminality, flooding communities with drugs and carrying out big deals across the country as part of an organised crime network.

“Around a year ago, we launched Operation Target and have been disrupting and pursuing criminals who plan, organise and commit serious criminal offences across the county, including drug supply, illegal firearms, knife crime, human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

“We’re working hard each and every day to tackle these groups proactively, protect those who are being exploited by them and to gather intelligence to bring a stop to major criminal networks across the Midlands.”