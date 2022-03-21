We've saved it, now support it say councillors about Cornbow Hall

Dudley Council is urging people to get behind Cornbow Hall

Cornbow Hall in Halesowen was put up for sale by the council as it was losing over £100,000 a year, but the council reversed its decision in January and said "Cornbow Hall is here to stay."

Now, the authority is asking for residents to support the venue.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "We have made a clear commitment to keep Cornbow Hall open but we now need local people, many of whom were so passionate about the hall’s future, to get behind it and support upcoming events and consider hiring the hall for private functions or as a venue for a community event.

"We’ll also be looking to pursue new acts and shows at the hall to broaden what’s on offer and look at how we can make it more viable in the future."

The hall has a number of events lined up in coming weeks as well as rooms available to hire.

On Saturday April 2, it will welcome the return of the popular Alternative Wrestling World as part of an eight-show stint at the hall, with the most recent show in March being a sell-out.

Halesowen Orchestra will host a celebration of music on March 26 and on May 31 there will be a Clubbercise fitness party hosted by Stuie Q.

Further details for these events are listed on the borough halls website.

There are two rooms available at Cornbow Hall for hire. The main hall has a capacity for 384 people in theatre style seating and 200 for cabaret style seating.

There’s also the green room available, which can accommodate 60 people for small group events such as meetings, conferences and parties.