Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway under fire for mixing up Halesowen with Birmingham

Andi Peters visiting Balti Towers in Halesowen for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. Photo: @DudleyMayor

On Saturday's show on ITV, Andi Peters visited Balti Towers in Halesowen to give away prize money of £100,000.

But Ant McPartlin introduced the restaurant as being in Birmingham, despite it hosting the Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Anne Millward, at the time.

Fans were quick to point out his mistake on social media.

Faye Billington wrote on Twitter: "*Hears all the locals screaming at the tv at @antanddec* Balti Towers is in the Black Country, not Birmingham!"

Stuart Henley wrote: "#SaturdayNightTakeaway Great to see @andipeters in Halesowen NOT Birmingham at #BaltiTowers #ShellCorner #Halesowen.

"Great PR for Balti Towers, Halesowen and Shell Corner. Great curry House that produces its own sauces in the local area."

Councillor Millward also tweeted that she was 'overjoyed' to be on the show.

She said: "Overjoyed at being on tonight's @itvtakeaway when @andipeters visited Balti Towers in #Halesowen