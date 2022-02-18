Police officers and paramedics sent to 'medical emergency' at Halesowen gym

Officers were spotted guarding the entrance to a local gym

One patient was being treated at the scene in Gymophobics on Queensway, Halesowen.

West Midlands Ambulance service were called at around 1:50pm to reports of the emergency and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care.

Police and emergency vehicles at he scene on Queensway, Halesowen, outside Gymophobics.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at Gymophobics at 1.52pm, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care are in attendance at the scene.