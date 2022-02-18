Police officers and paramedics sent to 'medical emergency' at Halesowen gym

One patient was being treated at the scene in Gymophobics on Queensway, Halesowen.
West Midlands Ambulance service were called at around 1:50pm to reports of the emergency and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care.
Officers were spotted 'guarding' the entrance to the local gym.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at Gymophobics at 1.52pm, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care are in attendance at the scene.
"We are currently treating one patient."