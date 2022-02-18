Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police officers and paramedics sent to 'medical emergency' at Halesowen gym

By Nathan RoweHalesowenPublished: Last Updated:

Emergency services descended on a busy high street after a medical emergency at a gym.

Officers were spotted guarding the entrance to a local gym
Officers were spotted guarding the entrance to a local gym

One patient was being treated at the scene in Gymophobics on Queensway, Halesowen.

West Midlands Ambulance service were called at around 1:50pm to reports of the emergency and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 18/02/22.Police and emergency vehicles at he scene on Queensway, Halesowen, outside Gymophobics..

Officers were spotted 'guarding' the entrance to the local gym.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at Gymophobics at 1.52pm, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care are in attendance at the scene.

"We are currently treating one patient."

Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News