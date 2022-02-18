Newsagent spreads the love by handing out rose bouquets to community members

Ann Barlow and Amrit Kaur, from Maan News in Halesowen

Maan News in Halesowen was selected at random by sweet package goods company, Ferrero UK, as part of a campaign to spread love during Valentine’s Day.

Amrit Kaur, from Maan News, won five Ferrero Rocher-inspired rose bouquets to gift to members of the community.

She said: "We’re delighted to have won the competition and to have the chance to celebrate some of our most loyal customers.

"Our local shoppers have been so important to the store over the last few years, so we are extremely pleased to be able to give back to them through the Valentine’s Day competition with the help of Ferrero."

One of the members of the community selected to receive a bouquet was Ann Barlow.

Amrit added: "Anne is a very loyal customer of ours.