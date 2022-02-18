Notification Settings

Newsagent spreads the love by handing out rose bouquets to community members

By Nathan Rowe
Halesowen
Published: Last Updated:

A newsagents has given away five rose bouquets to members of their community who they believed deserved a reward.

Ann Barlow and Amrit Kaur, from Maan News in Halesowen

Maan News in Halesowen was selected at random by sweet package goods company, Ferrero UK, as part of a campaign to spread love during Valentine’s Day.

Amrit Kaur, from Maan News, won five Ferrero Rocher-inspired rose bouquets to gift to members of the community.

She said: "We’re delighted to have won the competition and to have the chance to celebrate some of our most loyal customers.

"Our local shoppers have been so important to the store over the last few years, so we are extremely pleased to be able to give back to them through the Valentine’s Day competition with the help of Ferrero."

One of the members of the community selected to receive a bouquet was Ann Barlow.

Amrit added: "Anne is a very loyal customer of ours.

"She always gives up her time up to help others and is a real asset to our community."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

