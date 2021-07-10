Two people in hospital after being rescued from Halesowen house fire

By Dayna Farrington

Two people were taken to hospital after being rescued from a severe house fire in Halesowen.

Ombersley Road, in Halesowen. Photo: Google Maps
The blaze broke out at a semi-detached house in Ombersley Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

West Midlands Fire Service was called at around 2.10am and crews rescued two people from the house.

Police and paramedics were also sent and both casualties were taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

A fire crew remained at the scene on Saturday lunchtime as investigators sought to establish what started the blaze.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to a property fire in Ombersley Road, in Halesowen, at around 2.11am on Saturday morning. We had three appliances in attendance – from Haden Cross, Woodgate Valley and Stourbridge stations.

"It was a severe fire in the property which was a semi-detached property. It looks like the fire might have started in the kitchen in the property. We used two hose reels and six breathing apparatus.

"Crews rescued two people from the property, who were then taken to hospital.

"Police, ambulance and fire were all in attendance.

"We still had a crew at the scene at around 11.45am and our investigations into the fire are continuing."

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

