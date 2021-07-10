Two people in hospital after being rescued from Halesowen house fire

Ombersley Road, in Halesowen. Photo: Google Maps

The blaze broke out at a semi-detached house in Ombersley Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

West Midlands Fire Service was called at around 2.10am and crews rescued two people from the house.

Police and paramedics were also sent and both casualties were taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

A fire crew remained at the scene on Saturday lunchtime as investigators sought to establish what started the blaze.

Fire crews from @WMFSHadenCross @WMFSWoodgate and @WMFSStourbridge have carried out rescues at a severe house fire in Halesowen.

**PLEASE CHECK YOU HAVE WORKING SMOKE ALARMS AND CONTACT THE FIRE SERVICE TO FIT ** — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) July 10, 2021

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to a property fire in Ombersley Road, in Halesowen, at around 2.11am on Saturday morning. We had three appliances in attendance – from Haden Cross, Woodgate Valley and Stourbridge stations.

"It was a severe fire in the property which was a semi-detached property. It looks like the fire might have started in the kitchen in the property. We used two hose reels and six breathing apparatus.

"Crews rescued two people from the property, who were then taken to hospital.

"Police, ambulance and fire were all in attendance.