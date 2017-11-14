Menu

Uffmoor Wood closed over dog attacks, sexual activity and drug dealing to reopen this week

By David Cosgrove

A park marred by anti-social-behaviour will reopen on Thursday.

Uffmoor Wood near Halesowen was shut to the public in May over dog attacks, sexual activity and drug dealing.

But the trust which runs the park has announced it will reopen this week.

Gareth Hopkins, operations manager for the Woodland Trust, said: “We’re very pleased to be reopening Uffmoor Wood.

"After nearly six months of hard work, we now have a clear steer on how to make the woods safer for families and the local community.”

Trust staff will be on the site until Saturday – from 10am to 4pm – to welcome visitors and answer their questions.

The site will also be attended regularly by a small team of volunteers who will report any issues or damage to the wood.

Halesowen
By David Cosgrove
Deputy Chief Reporter

