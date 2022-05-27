Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gunman still at large after man found shot in leg in residential street

By James VukmirovicCoseleyPublished: Last Updated:

Police are still appealing for help after a man who had been shot in the leg was found in a residential street.

Darkhouse Lane was closed throughout Thursday following the shooting incident. Photo: Coseley Neighbourhood Watch
Darkhouse Lane was closed throughout Thursday following the shooting incident. Photo: Coseley Neighbourhood Watch

Officers were called by paramedics after a seriously injured man in his 20s, was found on Darkhouse Lane, Coseley, at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

The road was closed off throughout Thursday, while nearby Rosewood School was also shut.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: "A scene was held while we conducted forensic examination and we are reviewing CCTV to determine exactly what happened."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 11.17pm to the junction of Webb Street and Darkhouse Lane, Coseley. An ambulance, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor attended.

"A man, who had sustained a serious injury, was given trauma care by the team of ambulance staff on scene before being conveyed on blue lights to hospital for further care."

Rosewood School headteacher, David Kirk, said the incident prevented access on Thursday, leading to the decision to close the school.

However he said they would be reopening as usual on Friday.

Anybody with information is urged to contact the force on its website or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 4374 of May 25.

Coseley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Halesowen
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News