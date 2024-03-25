Fire crews work to tackle blaze at metal recycling plant

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fire at the centre on Webb Street in Coseley was reported to West Midlands Fire Service around 7.15pm on Monday evening, with crews from Bilston, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Tipton being dispatched to tackle the blaze.

The service said the incident was still on-going and warned residents to stay away which crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We currently have four fire appliances with 20 firefighters from Bilston, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Tipton, and one hydraulic platform from Walsall at a fire on Webb Street in Coseley.

"Please avoid the area until further notice to allow our crews to deal with the incident."