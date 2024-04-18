Black Country brewery launches beer-to-home delivery service

Woodsetton-based Holden's is now offering the deliveries through its online shop.

The 109-year-old brewery at George Street is also providing its two gins by home delivery.

Customers can order cases of many of its most popular beers including Golden Glow, Black Country Special, Woodsetton Pale Ale, Dragon's Blood and Old Ale.

Mini kegs and cans of Golden Glow are also available.

Holden's managing director Jonothan Holden said the service had only been launched this week.

"We have already started seeing orders come through and are despatching them to people's homes," he added.

The service has evolved out of a click-and-collect service that Holden's started during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"We are hoping that it will lead to an increase in sales of our beers and increased awareness of our brands," added Mr Holden.

Orders can be made through holdensshop.co.uk.