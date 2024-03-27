Watch: Aftermath of Coseley fire that hit industrial unit at night

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fire on a vacant area in the industrial estate on Webb Street in Coseley broke out around 7.15pm on Monday and saw five fire engines and an hydraulic aerial platform from Bilston, Dudley, Tipton, Wednesbury and Wolverhampton tackle the blaze.

It involved six shipping containers which had been used as office space and around 25 firefighters worked to tackle the blaze, with technical rescue crews creating access points into the containers to assist with tackling the spread of the fire.

The fire was confirmed as extinguished by around 5am, with one crew remaining at the scene to dampen down and extinguish hotspots, with photos at the scene showing a fire engine and car still at the scene around midday on Tuesday.

In the photos, the damage to the unit is visible on the inside, with a burnt and blackened look, while two sets of doors have been broken to assist with putting out the fire.

Local businesspeople said the first they had heard of the fire was when they passed the unit and saw the fire crews at the site and said it was the first time they had seen a fire break out on the estate.

The fire has left the inside of the units severely damaged

One person, who asked not to be named, said: "I saw the fire crews when I was out getting breakfast and drove past them.

"It's never happened around here before as far as I know, but I think the fire crew did a good job as they stopped it from spreading."

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly before 7.15pm on Monday, we responded to Webb Street in Coseley.

"Five fire engines and a hydraulic aerial platform from Bilston, Tipton, Wednesbury, Wolverhampton and Dudley responded initially, the first arriving within five minutes of being mobilised. They were supported by colleagues from our technical rescue unit.

"This was a fire involving six shipping containers, used as office space.

Fire crews worked to keep the area secure

"Technical Rescue crews created several access points into the containers to assist with tackling fire spread. Drone operations assisted firefighters.

"Good progress was made and, by 5am, we had significantly scaled down our resources. Firefighters have remained at the scene, extinguishing hotspots.

"We expect to have a presence at the scene throughout the day. One crew remain on-site.

"No injuries were caused as a result of this incident."