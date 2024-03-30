Family-run cafe set up by local woman who wanted to offer a place to have a drink and a chat

Since opening in November last year, Get Toasted on Johnson Street in Coseley has been working to provide a family-friendly place to eat and drink at a reasonable price.

Owned and run by Dolly Mann, with support from her daughters, the cafe and takeaway offers an excellent selection of sandwiches and wraps, ranging from cheese and tomato to chicken tikka, breakfast menus full of egg, bacon and sausage and fluffy jacket potatoes.

The hot drinks are a treat as well, with several types of tea, coffee made from 100 per cent arabica beans and creamy and rich hot chocolate, as well as ice cream milkshakes and smoothies, plus several indulgent desserts.

Ms Mann, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years, said she had decided to open the business after noticing there was nowhere nearby to catch up with friends and have a coffee at an affordable price.

Simmy Kaur and Dolly Mann are part of a welcoming team at the cafe

She says: "There were no other cafes around here, so I thought it would be a good idea to open something to offer people hot food and drink.

"What we've been doing since we started in November is doing breakfast items and little brunch items and it's been to start up something new in this area."