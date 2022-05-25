McDonald's branch in Coseley can open 24/7 after trial

McDonald's in Coseley

Dudley Council planners backed the move for the Birmingham New Road store in Coseley to open up fully after a trial of the hours was completed.

The fast-food chain had been on a trial-run of the hours since April last year, but can now open fully after the hours were made permanent on Monday.

It comes despite claims from residents the branch is a "magnet for anti-social behaviour" amid other criticism of the litter and smell caused by the chain.

One resident wrote to the council to complain: “My objection to this is that it is a meeting place for boy racers. They find amusement in blasting their horns at each other and seeing who has the loudest exhaust pipe. Very late at night, the car park becomes the grandstand to watch the races up the dual carriageway.”

Another wrote: “It is still a magnet for anti-social behaviour because it draws kids as a gathering point. On Sunday, March 20, a McDonald’s delivery person had food stolen by feral kids that have terrorised the area for some time. Neighbours have had windows smashed or cars damaged.”

Councillor Peter Drake of Coseley East also offered his strong opposition. He said: “The litter dropped by McDonald’s customers in the surrounding streets has always been a problem. The advent of all-night opening hours has allowed it to spread further afield and they are dropping more litter and food than before.

“I was on Ivyhouse Lane earlier this month (March 2022) with a resident,” he continued, “when the wind blew towards us from McDonald’s, with a strong aroma of oils, chips and fast food. As I commented to the resident, it was like being on Blackpool seafront.”

Councillor Drake also referred to a car belonging to a local resident that had been covered in McDonald’s ketchup and food during the night.

The 24/7 operation at Coseley McDonald’s had been on trial since April 2021 as part of a previous planning requirement. Dudley Council approved the decision for the all-night hours to become permanent at last night’s planning committee.

Vice-Chair of Dudley Planning Committee Cllr Andrea Goddard said that only one disturbance had been brought to the council’s attention and that denying McDonald’s this application ‘didn’t seem sensical’.