Go-ahead given to demolish empty pub and build convenience store

Dudley Council has given the go-ahead for the empty Brockmoor House, on the corner of High Street and Station Road in the Brockmoor area of Brierley Hill.

The decision comes just months after two similar plans for the site were rejected by the council.

Planners threw out the last application after concluding the design, with separate entrances and exits from the car park, would encourage ‘rat-running’ by drivers dodging traffic lights at the junction where the building is located.