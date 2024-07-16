Eyecare opening at Merry Hill creates 15 jobs

It has been founded by two local entrepreneurs using their considerable experience to bring the best-in-class products and services to the community.

EyeCare Merry Hill will stock high-end brands including Cartier, Prada and Hublot, as well as contact lenses from world renowned leaders, Bausch and Lomb.

There will be an in-house lab, expert glazing team and lens manufacturer. Frame repairs and prescription glasses orders can be available on the same day.

Eye tests with optical coherence tomography, contact lens and pre and post cataract appointments are also available at Eyecare next to Superdrug on the Upper Mall.

Gobind Dubb, specialist optometrist partner and founder of EyeCare Merry Hill, said: “The development of our brand was truly a dream turned to reality. As locals to the area, we can’t think of a better place to debut our brand to the public than Merry Hill, with our first ever physical practice.

“We pride ourselves on offering luxury wear and excellent care, and we can’t wait to share our first-class service with the centre’s visitors, creating a friendly and positive atmosphere where you can pick up specs to suit all needs and budgets.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “It's fantastic to see two local entrepreneurs choose Merry Hill as the launchpad for their first practice, joining an ever-growing range of new openings at the centre. EyeCare Merry Hill brings something that we’ve never had before at the centre, best in class eye care couple with high quality eyewear, born from over a decade of industry experience.

“The new practice will offer our visitors unrivalled choice and convenience for all their needs – whether that’s quick and reliable eyecare services, quality glasses for everyday wear, or stylish sunglasses for holidays abroad.”