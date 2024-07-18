Traditional Brierley Hill pub which has been closed for years to reopen today after being 'brought back to life' with impressive refit

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bell Inn in Delph Road – which was once an anchor in the famous Delph run pub crawl – has been closed for some years but has been given a new lease of life thanks to the vision of Black Country builder Simon Glear.

Mr Glear has refit dozens of pubs through his building firm Radius Total Building Solutions.

He said he has been driving past The Bell for several years and long had his eye on bringing it back to life as a proper local pub for the community.

From left: Councillor Wayne Little, licensee Tracy Rodgers, Councillor Adam Davies and owner Simon Glear at the Bell Inn

Mr Glear said: "It was last year when the chance finally came up to buy The Bell and I couldn't miss the opportunity.

"I can't wait for people to come along and see what we've done to this great traditional pub."

Joining Mr Glear on the transformative refit project were his two sons Adam and Ryan Glear.

Brierley Hill & Wordsley South councillor Adam Davies had been in touch with Mr Glear since the early days of the project and joined fellow ward councillor Wayne Little to congratulate the father and sons team on the finished work.

Councillor Davies said: "Simon, Adam, Ryan and the rest of the team have done a fantastic job bringing The Bell back to life – maintaining its character at the same time as giving it a really fresh and inviting feel.

"Having grown up on the Delph, I remember the days not too long ago when hundreds of people would be moving up and down the Delph every weekend.

"Having The Bell back open along with the other great pubs we've got here will hopefully help bring more people back for the Delph run."

Councillor Little said: "Pubs are very often at the heart of our communities, and that’s always been the case here on the Delph. The Bell will now be part of that again which is great news for the area.”

Opening at midday today, the Bell will offer traditional ales, a fully refurbished interior, revamped beer garden, bar snacks, real fires and a warm welcome to all.

The pub and beer garden are also dog friendly and the pub’s new licensee Tracy Rodgers said she “can’t wait to welcome people through the door”.