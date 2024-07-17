Police appeal for information following theft from shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place at a premises in Turners Lane, Brierley Hill, Dudley, at around 2.40pm on June 23.

Now, West Midlands Police have appealed for anyone with information around the incident to get in touch with them, also releasing a CCTV image of a woman they wish to talk too.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "Do you know who this is? We would like to speak with her following a theft from a shop in Turners Lane, BrierleyHill, Dudley, at around 2.40pm on 23 June.

"If you can help, contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 20/608095/24."