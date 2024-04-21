Police arrest three men and seize weapon after 'disturbance' at shop in Brierley Hill

Officers were called to Poundland in the Moor Centre, High Street at around 11.50am on Saturday after reports of disorder.

Two men aged 42 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

A hammer was recovered and a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray. He remains in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat on the police website quoting incident number 1533 of April 20.