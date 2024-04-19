Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Mill Street in Brierley Hill on Friday afternoon at around 4.30pm after reports of a bus hitting a bus stop.

Mill Street was closed between High Street and Venture Way as emergency services worked to clean up the bus stop and recover the bus, while a woman and child were taken to hospital for injuries believed to have been sustained from the broken glass.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Mill Street in Brierley Hill is currently closed between High Street and Venture Way after a bus hit a bus stop shattering the glass.

"A woman and a child have been taken to hospital with injuries believed to have been sustained from the broken glass."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for a comment.