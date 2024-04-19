Man left fighting for life following 'single vehicle crash' near to Merry Hill shopping centre

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the junction of The Boulevard and The Embankment, Brierley Hill, at around 2.09pm on Thursday.

On arrival, paramedic staff discovered a single-vehicle wreck, also discovering one male patient who was found to be in critical condition.

At least three police vehicles and two ambulances could be seen at the scene, with West Midlands Ambulance Service saying that two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended the incident.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a single-vehicle RTC near the junction of The Boulevard and The Embankment at 2.09pm, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor, with a Critical Care Paramedic, attended the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered one patient, a man, who was the driver of the car. The man was found in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support before transporting the patient to Russell’s Hall Hospital."

The incident took place close to the Merry Hill shopping centre, with heavy traffic being experienced on both roads at the time.

One road user, who didn't want to be named, said: "It was hectic. The police and ambulance were doing their best, but it was terrible.

"I heard someone say that it was a heart attack, but the turnout from the emergency services was too much for that I think."