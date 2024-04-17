Madonna leads the way at civic hall

Billed as Europe's premier tribute to Madonna, the back catalogue will feature hits from the 1980s through the decades including Holiday and Borderline, Like A Prayer, Crazy For You and Like a Virgin.

Tickets for the show on Thursday May 2 are only £8 in advance or £10 on the door.

On Saturday May 4 the Legends of American Country will pay tribute to the likes of Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette and Kenny Rogers with singers Kelan Browne, Tracey McAuley and Antony McBrien.

Then a week later The Ska 45s, a nine piece band from Birmingham will play hits from bands such as The Specials, The Beat and Bad Manners.

Tributes to Kiss, Phil Collins, Pink Floyd, Little Mix and the Rolling Stones also feature next month along with a Whitsun Half Term Party for the kids, disco nights for adults, barmy bingo and medium and magic shows.

For full details of all events, go to bhillcivic.co.uk, call the box office on 01384 573 381 or e-mail boxoffice@bhillcivic.co.uk