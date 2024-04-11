Fun runners invited to join fundraising run day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fun run at the Dell Stadium in Brierley Hill is being run by volunteers from Brierley Hill Samaritans as part of local events to mark Samaritans being the Charity of the Year for the 2024 TCS London Marathon.

The event on Saturday, April 20 is part of the Marathon weekend and is being run in partnership with Dudley Parkrun at the Dell Stadium, with all ages and abilities invited to take part in the event.

Registration starts at 10.30am, with children’s runs from 11am and adults aged 16-year-old and older from 12 noon until 1.30pm, while under 16-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants can choose to run 100m, 400m, which is one circuit of the all-weather track, or four circuits, which equals a mile.

Local dignitaries, including the Dudley Mayor Councillor Andrea Goddard and her consort Councillor James Clinton, will be present to cheer people on.

The charity also said that as dusk falls, many local landmarks will be Lighting up Green as a reminder that Samaritans is here for anyone who needs emotional support, wherever they are, 24/7, 365 days a year.

While thousands of runners take on the iconic 26.2-mile route on the streets of London on Sunday 21 April, Samaritans volunteers across the UK and Ireland will be cheering on participants who are taking on London Marathon's MyWay, a remote marathon the public can take part in wherever they want.

During Sunday, April 21, Brierley Hill Samaritans have been invited to the Merry Hill Centre to raise more awareness of the charity and have more fun things planned there.

Emily and Graham, co-directors of Brierley Hill branch said: “We’re really grateful to everyone for supporting Brierley Hill Samaritans and helping us spread this message of hope and reminding people across Dudley and Sandwell that they are never alone.

"Any donations will be greatly received and will go directly to supporting the Brierley Hill Branch of Samaritans and the work we do in the local community.

"Every step taken and pound raised will help us support more people from all backgrounds and walks of life who are struggling to cope."

To find out more about Samaritans’ Believe in Tomorrow campaign, go to samaritans.org/tomorrow

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, any time from any phone on 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or go to samaritans.org