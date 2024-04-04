Afternoon delight at Brierley Hill Civic Hall for music fans

'Rhythm of the Day' – billed as the Black Country's first daytime disco will be held at Brierley Hill Civic Hall on Saturday April 27 from 2pm-6.30pm.

Open to anyone over 18 but aimed at over 30s, it will play great tunes from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.

The full club lighting and sound system will be in operation along with the usual large video screens at the civic hall.

Daytime disco tickets are available now for £6.50 in advance and £7.50 on the door.

For more details, visit www.bhillcivic.co.uk/whats-on