Afternoon delight at Brierley Hill Civic Hall for music fans
People who want to get their groove on and be home in time for supper can do so when an afternoon disco in Brierley Hill launches this month.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
'Rhythm of the Day' – billed as the Black Country's first daytime disco will be held at Brierley Hill Civic Hall on Saturday April 27 from 2pm-6.30pm.
Open to anyone over 18 but aimed at over 30s, it will play great tunes from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.
The full club lighting and sound system will be in operation along with the usual large video screens at the civic hall.
Daytime disco tickets are available now for £6.50 in advance and £7.50 on the door.
For more details, visit www.bhillcivic.co.uk/whats-on