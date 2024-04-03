Express & Star
Close

Police recover moped dumped in Brierley Hill canal

Police have recovered a moped that was dumped in a canal in Brierley Hill.

By Emma Walker
Published
The vehicle was dumped in the canal. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

Officers urged anyone who may believe it to be theirs to get in touch.

The vehicle was dumped in the canal. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers have recovered a motor vehicle which was dumped within the canal.

"We suspect this to have been a m.o.p pride and joy.

"If you belive it to be yours. Please get in contact so we can direct you to place of recovery. Call 101 or web chat."

Similar stories
Most popular