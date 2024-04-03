Police recover moped dumped in Brierley Hill canal
Police have recovered a moped that was dumped in a canal in Brierley Hill.
By Emma Walker
Published
Officers urged anyone who may believe it to be theirs to get in touch.
A spokesman for the force said: "Officers have recovered a motor vehicle which was dumped within the canal.
"We suspect this to have been a m.o.p pride and joy.
"If you belive it to be yours. Please get in contact so we can direct you to place of recovery. Call 101 or web chat."