Refurbishment means Brierley Hill Market looks closed but traders tell shoppers 'come inside'

A major refurbishment of the market has left its front entrance obscured by hoardings but inside there is a hive of activity with shoppers being able to enter the front and the back.

Through the Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) Dudley Council reinstatement of original 1930s architectural features such as the hall’s decorative and historic canopy.

The market is still open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 8am to 4pm, but some traders will be temporarily located in a different area of the hall.

Family friendly events, including a 1940s day taking place this Saturday (9 March) with tap dancers, a George Formby tribute, military vehicles and a fancy dress competition, will continue as planned.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader and cabinet member responsible for economic delivery, said: "The market is an iconic building that forms the heart of the town we are delighted the refurbishment works are taking place with Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone funding.

"I am very grateful to all those involved in making this project possible, especially the traders who make the market the life and soul of the town. I urge people to come and visit Brierley Hill to support the market but to also see all the other regeneration works we are doing to help revitalise Brierley Hill High Street."

Brierley Hill Market was designed by Jennings and Homer Architects. It was built in the 1930s as a covered market, under a large barrel-vaulted steel frame roof, to replace a market situated in the area that is now the Moor Centre.

Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) aims to help with the recovery of local high streets from regenerating historic buildings and structures as well as art and cultural projects. The ‘100 Faces of Brierley Hill’ was also delivered thanks to HAZ funding, which is currently on display at the market.

Daniel Morris, co-owner of Brierley Hill Market, added: "We are very keen for everyone to know that we are fully open and that it is business as usual.

"Please do pop into the market to see and hear more about all of the great works that are being done."

For more information on the regeneration projects in Brierley Hill go to https://www.regeneratingdudley.org.uk/brierley-hill-projects and https://www.dudley.gov.uk/brierley-hill-haz