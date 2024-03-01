Date set for work worth millions to regenerate Brierley Hill as plans approved

Dudley Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Paul Bradley, has approved a new timetable for a raft of projects worth around £3.5m.

The money comes from a £9m Future High Streets fund first approved in December 2020 which should have been spent by March this year.

While a lot of the work has been done, some projects were held up after the West Midlands Combined Authority delayed completion of the Midlands Metro link to Brierley Hill High Street.

A summary of the decision, published by the council, said: “The projects contribute toward the improvement and regeneration of Brierley Hill Strategic Centre which is a key local centre within Dudley Borough.

“Parts of the area suffer high levels of multiple deprivation and the access to improved local facilities are intended to address these inequalities.”

More than £1.7m will be spent improving connectivity between the High Street, offices at the Waterfront and shops at the Merry Hill Centre.

There is also cash for heritage projects; £384,000 is to go on improved connection from the High Street St Michael’s Church and Marsh Park as well as upgrades to the church grounds and improvements to Level Street car park.

More than half-a-million pounds is set aside to upgrade six historic buildings while Marsh Park will benefit from a further £114,000 to improve facilities and promote improved health and well-being.

The public square at the Moor Centre will be upgraded and gain an improved events space for community use with an outlay of £175,000.

The newly refurbished library has had an allocation of £20,000 for new furniture and the creation of meeting rooms.

A total of £100,000 has been set aside to build a Changing Places toilet in the High Street to provide better facilities for wheelchair users.