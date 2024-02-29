Dudley cinema found to have mouse droppings, dirt in popcorn cabinet, and mould in ice machine
The Odeon cinema in Brierley Hill has been handed a hygiene rating of two after a recent inspection found mouse droppings near fridges, mould in the ice machine and grime in the popcorn cabinet.
By Lauren Hill
The cinema at the Merry Hill shopping centre was inspected on December 6 as well as its Costa cafe and a Ben and Jerry's ice cream counter.
A report submitted by a Dudley council health inspector lists a number of issues – including the presence of mouse droppings. The inspector also noted that a pest control receipt must be submitted to the council as proof of the managers tackling the problem.