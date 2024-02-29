Express & Star
Dudley cinema found to have mouse droppings, dirt in popcorn cabinet, and mould in ice machine

The Odeon cinema in Brierley Hill has been handed a hygiene rating of two after a recent inspection found mouse droppings near fridges, mould in the ice machine and grime in the popcorn cabinet.

By Lauren Hill
The Odeon, Merry Hill. Picture: Google

The cinema at the Merry Hill shopping centre was inspected on December 6 as well as its Costa cafe and a Ben and Jerry's ice cream counter.

A report submitted by a Dudley council health inspector lists a number of issues – including the presence of mouse droppings. The inspector also noted that a pest control receipt must be submitted to the council as proof of the managers tackling the problem.

