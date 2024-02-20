Express & Star
Driver arrested and car seized a month after failing to stop for police

A driver has been arrested after failing to stop for police a month ago.

By James Vukmirovic
The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was arrested after being found with no insurance, a provisional licence and on warrant. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

Officers from Brierley Hill Police had noticed the same Vauxhall Corsa which had failed to stop previously, so followed it into a car park on Monday evening and detained the driver while checks were made.

The checks established that the driver was on a provisional licence and had no insurance, as well as also being wanted on warrant.

The driver was subsequently arrested and taken into custoday, while his car was seized.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "This car failed to stop for us last month.

"Tonight, we followed it onto a car park & detained the driver.

"Checks revealed he is a provisional licence holder with no insurance.

"He was also wanted on warrant. He is now in custody the car has been seized."

