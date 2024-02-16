Uninsured and stolen cars taken off road by police patrol

Officers from Brierley Hill Police were kept busy during morning patrols, starting with the discovery of a silver Seat Ibiza which was found to have been stolen from Pensnett and had cloned licence plates.

The car has been seized and taken away for forensic examination.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, we have located this cloned car.

"Checks revealed it was recently stolen from Pensnett.

"We have now recovered the car for a forensic examination."

Checks found this car to have been stolen. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

The other car was stopped after officers found it was insured to a woman, but had a male driver.

Further checks found that the driver had an expired provisional licence and no insurance, so the car was seized and the driver reported to court.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, we have stopped this vehicle, insured to a female but with a male driver.

"Checks revealed the driver had an expired provisional licence and no insurance.

"We have seized the car under the road traffic act and have reported the driver to court."