Business as usual say Brierley Hill Market traders as major revamp works take place

They met with local councillors at the weekend to let people know it will be business as usual when work begins later this month on a heritage-focussed restoration of Brierley Hill Market’s high street frontage.

As part of the ongoing regeneration work in the town, the project will see the visual appearance of the market’s front improved by reinstating historic character and a number of other changes to create a generally more appealing focal point of the High Street.

Market Hall plans

The work will see external roller shutters removed and replaced with a new glazed fanlight within the original arch and new bi-fold gates below to formalise the main entrance.

Other historic features – including the lost glazed canopy and globe light fittings – will also be reinstated, and market stall shop fronts onto the High Street will be redesigned to recreate a consistency in the shop front design at the same time as allowing each shop front to have a differing colour and own branding.

Additional lighting and security measures will also be incorporated to allow the building to remain visual and secure in the evening.

Stalls from the front of the market will temporarily have to relocate to a different location within the market hall to allow the work, but traders and ward councillors in the town are keen to stress that all stalls will remain open as normal during the work.

Steve Bridgwater, caretaker and a stallholder, said: “All at the market are excited about the future for town and market as works are going on. We can see the light at end of the tunnel and know we will reap the benefits when this work is all done.

“We also just want all customers to know we're open as usual with some of your favourite stalls now inside. Shoppers can follow our Facebook page and TikTok to see what bargains we have and great events coming soon.”

Brierley Hill councillor Adam Davies said: "The Market is at the heart of Brierley Hill and people have been saying for a long time they would like to see the building improved as part of the ongoing regeneration in the town.

"This exciting phase of work will give the front of the building a complete refresh and reinstate some of the original heritage features that make the building so unique.

"Some stalls will be moving to different locations inside the market for the duration of the work - but the main thing to remember is that all traders are still open and there will be access from the front and rear of the market throughout."

Fellow Brierley Hill ward councillor Wayne Little said: “While towns up and down the country are facing challenges due to online shopping, changes in consumer shopper habits and cost pressures, these improvements –

including this restoration at the front of the market – should hopefully give our town and traders a boost once complete.”

The work has been funded with the help of a grant awarded to the owners of the market from the Heritage Action Zone – a pot successfully applied for by the council which has also facilitated a number of other heritage projects in the town, including the restoration of the War Memorial.

The market will maintain its usual opening days and times – open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 8am and 4pm.