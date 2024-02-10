Objections lodged to change of use for Victorian pub in Brierley Hill
A number of objections have been received by Dudley Council to plans to convert part of a vacant pub in Brierley Hill into a car rental site.
By John Corser
Applicants want to use the Blue Brick site in Dudley Road for a branch of Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
One of the nine objectors to the for the change of use is Dudley North MP Marco Longhi who says the pub which dates from 1862 is a heritage pub and should stay as a pub.
He says that there is considerable objection to its loss from the local community.