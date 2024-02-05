Pub in Brierley Hill with ever changing name goes back to original moniker from 1845

The Reindeer in Stourbridge Road has returned to its original name.

The pub was originally The Reindeer Inn from 1845 and was owned by the former Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries for many years from 1909.

The pub when it was known as The Laurel Tree

It became The Laurel – named for comedy legend Stan Laurel who appeared on the pub sign – when it reopened after a period of closure in 1996.

The pub again became The Reindeer in 2016, but it later changed to the Laurel Tree in 2021 and has also been called The Reindeer Tree, Blackcountryman and the Bottle and Glass at different times over the years.