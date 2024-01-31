Biker arrested after failing to evade police in Brierley Hill

The motorcyclist was spotted by officers in Brierley Hill after being seen driving dangerously and was pursued after failing to stop.

He was later stopped by officers after crashing and, following checks, was found to have no licence or insurance and was arrested for six offences.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "This bike failed to stop for us in Brierley Hill and was seen driving dangerously.

"Rider ran out of skill and crashed.

"Checks revealed the rider had no licence and insurance.

"He has now been reported for six offences, and awaits his day in court."