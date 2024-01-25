Large house in Brierley Hill with development potential available at auction

The three-bedroomed property – 27 Vicarage Road – stands on a large plot of around a third of an acre and is listed with a guide price of more than £285,000 in the sale on Thursday, February 8.

James Rossiter, senior auction valuer at Bond Wolfe, said: “This substantial property is in need of modernisation throughout, but its large plot means it may be suitable for potential development or redevelopment, subject to planning permission.

“It sits in a pleasant residential area and is likely to prove attractive to the broad range of investors and developers from across the country who are attracted to our regular livestreamed auctions.”

The Brierley Hill property is one of 192 lots that are appearing in the auction, which will start at the earlier time of 8.30am.