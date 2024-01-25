Historian calls for pub's famous gaslights to be saved

For about 130 years, the six gaslights along the frontage of The Blue Brick have been something of a Brierley Hill landmark.

And Jamie Beddard, who posts videos about local history on YouTube, was horrified to see two of the lamps had been smashed.

Mr Beddard, who is 42, said he had been fascinated by the lamps since a teenager.

"I remember walking past the Blue Brick when I was a kid, and you could hear a hissing noise coming from the lamps," he said.