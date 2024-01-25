Double swoop to recover stolen cars for Brierley Hill police officers
Brierley Hill police officers acted quickly to locate a car which was reported stolen this morning.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
A team from BH NHT3 and A Unit Response tracked the vehicle, recoverd it and arrested a man on suspicion of theft.
At the scene, they located and recovered another car which had been reported stolen at the beginning of the year.
The operation was carried out as part of the force-wide Neighbourhood Policing Week initiative.