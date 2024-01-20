Driver arrested after being found with stolen van and failing drug test

The driver was stopped by officers from Brierley Hill Police at around 12.50pm and, after being searched, it was established that the van the driver was driving had been stolen.

After failing a roadside drug wipe, the driver was arrested on suspicion of theft and drug driving and the van seized by police.

The driver failed a roadside drug wipe. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, we have stopped this cloned van.

"We detained the driver for a search and established the van was stolen.

"The driver failed a roadside drug wipe and we arrested him on suspicion of theft and drug driving.

"We have recovered the stolen van."