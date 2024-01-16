Lucky escape for teenager hit by car in Brierley Hill
A teenage boy made a lucky escape after being struck by a car and escaping without injury.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of Pedmore Road in Brierley Hill, near the Merry Hill Shopping Centre on Sunday at around 1.45pm.
On arrival emergency services found a teenage boy who had been struck by a car, however the boy made a lucky escape, being discharged from the scene with no injuries.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Pedmore Road at 1.47pm, one ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a boy.
"He was assessed by ambulance crews but appeared to avoided injury in the incident and was discharged at the scene."
The dual carriageway road has seen a number of fatalities, with the most recent being in November 2022, when 15-year-old Ruby Davies died after being hit by a vehicle.