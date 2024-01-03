Driver reported to court after being discovered with false plates

The officers from Brierley Hill Police stopped the blue Vauxhall and detained the driver for a search while out around the town.

They discovered through checks that the car was on false plates and, additionally, that the driver was disqualified.

The car has been seized and the driver reported to court.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, we have stopped this cloned car.

"We detained the driver for a search and our checks revealed the car was on false plates as the driver is disqualified.

"We have seized the car and the driver has been reported to court."