Van seized and driver reported after being found with no insurance

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from Brierley Hill Police pulled over the white van on Stourbridge Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

After checks, the officers discovered that the driver had no insurance, so the van was seized under the Road Traffic Act and the driver reported to court.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, we have stopped this van.

"Checks revealed the driver had no insurance.

"We have seized the van under the Road Traffic Act and reported the driver to court."