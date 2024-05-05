Shoppers and the public come out in Fourth in the Black Country to mark occasion

May 4th was unofficially designated as a recognition of the famous franchise, with Brierley Hill coming alive, many people of all ages taking part in activities at the indoor market and the library.

Nearby, Arena Combat Archery held the comic convention event which celebrated all genres from Marvel to Star Wars, Star Trek and other sci-fi series and films Over 15 exhibitors welcomed enthusiasts to the convention, some dressed up as comic book characters.

Dave Thompson from the Weird and Wonderful Shop in Brierley Hill Indooe Market also had a stall at the nearby Comic Con event at Arena Combat Archery,

And bosses Fixed Wheel Brewery in Blackheath held a sausage and cider festival, with anyone dressed up as Han Solo or Princess Laila given a free pint.

Marcus Green from Arena Combat Archery said: "We had a steady stream of visitors, a number dressed up as characters from comic books or movie, including Ahsoka the recent TV series and Marvel.

Ahsoka from the television series of the same name made an appearance at Comic Con

"We are just around the corner from the library and the indoor market and some people visited all three as there were activities such as sci-fi trails and competitions – it was great to see people coming into Brierley Hill whether it was for their normal shopping or because of May 4th."